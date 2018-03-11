Poll: Hawley leads McCaskill 52-44 in U.S. Senate race

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, R-MO., holds an eight-point advantage over U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-MO.

Hawley holds a 52-44 lead over McCaskill in one of the first polls taken for the race.

It was conducted between Feb. 12 and March 5 by Axios/Survey Monkey. The Missouri poll was included in a series of polls taken by voters in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia, Montana and North Dakota.

Hawley has not officially won by the Republican Party's nomination, as the primary will be held on Aug. 7.

However, he is considered a strong favorite to win the nomination.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.