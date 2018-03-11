Arts Campus in Kansas City back on legislative agenda

A proposal for the state to help fund a downtown arts campus in Kansas City is back on the legislative agenda. (KCTV5)

Rep. Noel Shull, a Kansas City Republican, has reintroduced a bill to fund half the proposed $96 million project connected to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Missouri legislators approved a similar plan last year but Gov. Eric Greitens vetoed it.

Shull says he reintroduced the legislation because he believes the arts complex still has strong community and political support.

The Kansas City Star reports the former plan involved the state issuing up to $48 million in bonds in a match program for capital projects. Missouri-Kansas City has already raised $48 million and was waiting for state matching funds when Greitens vetoed the plan.

