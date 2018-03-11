Community, fellow officers to gather Sunday to remember slain Clinton police officer

Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, a 30-year-old who had served in the Army, was fatally shot while trying to apprehend the suspect. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

The small Missouri town of Clinton is mourning the loss of one of their police officers shot and killed in the line of duty.

The members of the community will have a chance to pay their respects to 30-year-old Christopher Ryan Morton on Sunday. A visitation will be held at the Benson Convention Center in Clinton from 2-6 p.m.

Funeral services will start at 11 a.m. Monday at the Benson Convention Center in Clinton. A procession to Knob Noster City Cemetery will follow the funeral.

A candle-light vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Henry County Courthouse.

Morton was shot and killed after responding to a disturbance call last Tuesday night in Clinton. Two other officers were shot but survived.

The wounded officers were Nathan Bettencourt, who was in stable condition Thursday, and Nicholas Kasper, who was treated for gunshot wounds and released.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the officers were sent to the wrong house while responding to a 911 call made from another town.

The suspect, James Waters, then barricaded himself inside the home. By the time officers got to Morton, he was dead, along with Waters, who had a long criminal history.

Waters had been in and out of prison since 2000, mostly for drug-related convictions and appeared to still be dealing drugs.

The U.S. Honor Flag will arrive in Clinton on Sunday to Morton. This is the second time in less than one year that the U.S. Honor Flag will honor a hero with the Clinton Police Department.

Morton, a twice-deployed veteran who joined the Army National Guard in 2005, took a temporary break from full-time policing last year to take a job with Veterans Affairs in the Kansas City area, although he remained a reserve officer in Clinton. The break ended after a gunman fatally shot another Clinton officer, Gary Michael, in August.

To date, officers killed by gunfire in the line of duty is up 167-percent according to Officer Down Memorial Page.

"The senseless killing of police officers has created a challenge of retention and recruitment for agencies nationwide," said Cynthia Cohn, Chief of Staff for The Honor Network and retired police officer.

