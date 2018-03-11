Community, fellow officers to gather Sunday to remember slain Clinton police officer

A 25-year-old Lathrop man died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree and he was ejected from the vehicle.More >
A 25-year-old Lathrop man died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree and he was ejected from the vehicle.More >
A former youth counselor at an Iowa juvenile facility was arrested after she allegedly helped three juveniles escape and had sexual relations with one of them.More >
A former youth counselor at an Iowa juvenile facility was arrested after she allegedly helped three juveniles escape and had sexual relations with one of them.More >
Kansas City police say a 26-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of a woman on her front porch.More >
Kansas City police say a 26-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of a woman on her front porch.More >
Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.More >
Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.More >
A toddler who got a hold of his mother's iPhone ended up disabling her device for nearly half a lifetime.More >
A toddler who got a hold of his mother's iPhone ended up disabling her device for nearly half a lifetime.More >
Schools say it's a balancing act: How to let thousands of students exercise their First Amendment rights while not disrupting school and not pulling administrators into the raging debate over gun control.More >
Schools say it's a balancing act: How to let thousands of students exercise their First Amendment rights while not disrupting school and not pulling administrators into the raging debate over gun control.More >
President Donald Trump praised other countries for imposing the death penalty or life in prison for drug dealers Saturday, saying the United States should consider similar penalties.More >
President Donald Trump praised other countries for imposing the death penalty or life in prison for drug dealers Saturday, saying the United States should consider similar penalties.More >
A recent study is countering the mainstream thought that marriages with first cousins lead to birth defects.More >
A recent study is countering the mainstream thought that marriages with first cousins lead to birth defects.More >
Police in Pennsylvania have arrested three of the four men they say pretended to be police officers during a home invasion.More >
Police in Pennsylvania have arrested three of the four men they say pretended to be police officers during a home invasion.More >
A gunman and three female hostages were found dead at a military veterans home in Northern California on Friday evening, officials said, a grim end to a standoff that lasted nearly eight hours.More >
A gunman and three female hostages were found dead at a military veterans home in Northern California on Friday evening, officials said, a grim end to a standoff that lasted nearly eight hours.More >