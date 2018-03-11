Miss Missouri traveling across state to teach boys how to preven - KCTV5

Miss Missouri traveling across state to teach boys how to prevent sexual harassment

Miss Missouri 2018 Tori Kruse (Credit: KMOV) Miss Missouri 2018 Tori Kruse (Credit: KMOV)
The reigning Miss Missouri is traveling to schools across the state in an effort to stop sexual harassment long before it happens.

Tori Kruse won the title last September and formed the foundation soon after. That foundation, “First Man Up”, sends Kruse to speak to middle school and high school boys about the problem of sexual harassment and assault.  

She believes she can have the most impact by raising the issue with young men.

“I speak about awareness, accountability and just supporting women in general,” said Kruse. “It’s based around the voice of the men and the power these men have. I always tell them we can't change the past but we can always change the future.”

Kruse says the response from the young men has been very positive.

