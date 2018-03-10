25-year-old Lathrop man killed when car slams into tree in Clay - KCTV5

25-year-old Lathrop man killed when car slams into tree in Clay County

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
HOLT, MO (KCTV) -

A 25-year-old Lathrop man died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree and he was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Jesse Walker.

It happened about 8:40 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Route 33 at Route CC near the city of Holt in Clay County.

Troopers say Walker was headed north in a 2004 Dodge Neon when failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the roadway and struck a tree.

Walker was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers say.

Troopers say a passenger in the vehicle, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to an area hospital but expected to survive.

