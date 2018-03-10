Shooting victim wanders into gas station - KCTV5

Shooting victim wanders into gas station

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

UPDATE: Police say that the victim's injury status has upgraded to non-life threatening.

Police are investigating after a shooting victim arrived to the Inner City Oil business at 45th and Paseo. 

It's unclear where exactly the shooting took place. 

The victim has serious injuries. 

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. 

