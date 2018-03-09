Kansas City business owner held on $1 million bond after alleged gun threat

David Jungerman is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, assault and armed criminal action for Thursday's altercation. (KCPD)

A Kansas City business owner is charged after investigators say he pointed a gun at a man and a woman and fired at least one shot.

David Jungerman is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, assault and armed criminal action for Thursday's altercation.

Jungerman shot a homeless man in 2012. Last year, a jury sided with the shooting victim and decided Jungerman must pay him $5.75 million.

Tom Pickert, who represented the victim was killed outside of his Brookside home last October. Jungerman’s van was searched during the investigation.

Police have never called him or anyone else a suspect in the case.

Court records show Jungerman called police to report he believed someone was stealing pipes from his business. He then called dispatchers back to say he had followed the people he suspected of stealing to this recycling business off 12th Street in Kansas City.

According to police, the recycling center’s surveillance video shows Jungerman got out his vehicle with a gun in his hand and approached a man and a woman who drove to the business in a white van.

While on a cell phone, officers say Jungerman pointed the handgun at the man several times very close to the victim’s face. At one point, several witnesses heard a gunshot but no one was hit.

The man Jungerman was confronting ran away. That’s when investigators say Jungerman pointed the gun at the woman and appeared to try to pull her from the van she was inside. The woman drove off the property, and police say Jungerman followed then returned to yell at the business owner.

Upon listening to the 911 recoding, the following was heard:

"I called and reported a guy stealing pipe. I found the vehicle at the 12th Street recycling place. Just a second. Now buddy, hold it right where you're at (expletive) (a gunshot is heard). A male yells (expletive) what's your problem. You stole my (expletive) pipe. I didn't. Get that thing away from me. I didn't steal (expletive) from you, buddy. The police are coming. Get away from me with that (expletive) thing. What the (expletive) are you talking about, dude? What are you going to do, shoot me? You're (expletive) A I'm going to shoot you. For what? Right between....for stealing my pipe. Do you have a gun, sir? Get the cops here...12th Street Recycling. You're a thief. I've got a gun on him. Get the police here as quick as you can. I'm trying sir."

Prosecutors have asked for a $1 million cash bond for the new charges against Jungerman.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said the investigation into Pickert’s death is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.