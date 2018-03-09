Sprint cutting 500 jobs from Overland Park headquarters

Overland Park-based Sprint will be cutting 500 jobs from its campus over the next few weeks. (AP)

Overland Park-based Sprint will be cutting 500 jobs from its campus over the next few weeks.

A statement from a company spokeswoman says the company is looking to streamline the business and operate as efficiently as possible.

"Sprint is growing and adding jobs in several key areas. We are investing in and expanding our teams that oversee the Sprint network, sales, digital operations and customer experience. We are also looking at other areas where we are already successful and can operate more efficiently, and also looking at initiatives that we could de-prioritize," spokeswoman Lisa Belot said in an email.

Belot said their senior leadership team – the number of people reporting to the CEO – was reduced from 18 to eight last November.

"A few weeks ago, we eliminated a number of SVP and VP positions and reduced the number of sales regions across the country from 16 to eight to focus and improve execution," she said.

Belot said the company is now focused on the rest of their non-customer-facing workforce to simplify how they work and create an organization that is more agile, closer to customers and positioned to "succeed in a highly competitive environment."

Sprint's frontline retail and customer care teams will not be impacted.

"This is an ongoing process, and we will continue to look for ways to streamline the business and operate as efficiently as possible," Belot said.

