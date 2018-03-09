Kansas City man charged for threatening to shoot up child's publ - KCTV5

Kansas City man charged for threatening to shoot up child's public school

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Samnang Duong, 40, faces a first-degree count of a terrorist threat. (Jackson County Jail)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City man has been charged for threatening to school staff that he would "shoot up" his child's elementary school earlier this year.

Samnang Duong, 40, faces a first-degree count of a terrorist threat.

According to court records, Kansas City police were called to Whittier Elementary School on Jan. 19, and school staff told police that the parent of a student, Duong, had threatened to "shoot the whole school up."

Duong was arrested on March 8 and questioned by police about incidents involving Whittier. 

