K-State's Wade will miss Big 12 tourney showdown with Kansas

K-State forward Dean Wade looks for room around TCU forward Ahmed Hamdy-Mohamed during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in quarterfinals of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas State will be without a major asset as the Wildcats take the floor at the Sprint Center Friday night against Kansas in the semifinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament.

The team said that forward Dean Wade will not play against the Jayhawks as a “precautionary measure” after the junior sustained a foot injury during K-State’s 66-64 overtime win over TCU Thursday.

“We are obviously disappointed for Dean that he can’t go tonight,” head coach Bruce Weber said in a release. “However, should we advance to Saturday’s championship game, we will re-evaluate his status and going forward into next week’s NCAA Tournament we have every indication he will be able to play.”

Wade was just named to the All-Big 12 First Team, averaging 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds this season for the Wildcats.

Kansas State and the Jayhawks tip off Friday at 6 p.m.

