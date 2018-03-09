Gladstone police seek help locating parents of wandering 3-year-old boy

Police seek help locating the parents of a 3-year-old boy found wandering in Gladstone on Friday. (Gladstone PD)

Police seek help locating the parents of a 3-year-old boy found wandering in Gladstone on Friday.

Officers say he is 3-years-old and has a sister named Susan and a brother named Emanuel.

If you know who he is, call Gladstone Public Safety at 436-3550.

