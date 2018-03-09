Gladstone police seek help locating parents of wandering 3-year- - KCTV5

Gladstone police seek help locating parents of wandering 3-year-old boy

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Police seek help locating the parents of a 3-year-old boy found wandering in Gladstone on Friday. (Gladstone PD) Police seek help locating the parents of a 3-year-old boy found wandering in Gladstone on Friday. (Gladstone PD)
GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -

Police seek help locating the parents of a 3-year-old boy found wandering in Gladstone on Friday.

Officers say he is 3-years-old and has a sister named Susan and a brother named Emanuel.

If you know who he is, call Gladstone Public Safety at 436-3550.

Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.