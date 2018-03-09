Gladstone police locate mother of wandering 3-year-old boy

Police seek help locating the parents of a 3-year-old boy found wandering in Gladstone on Friday. (Gladstone PD)

Police said the mother of a 3-year-old boy found wandering in Gladstone has been located.

The Gladstone Department of Public Safety tweeted about 3:10 p.m. that the child’s mother had been tracked down, “thanks to social media.”

Officers reported finding the child shortly before noon Friday.

