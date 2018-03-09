Victims hospitalized following double-shooting in Raytown

Two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in Raytown.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 9800 block of 81st Street.

Police arrived on scene and discovered a male on the street suffering from a gun shot wound. A second man was found inside the home.

They were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

If you have information about this case, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

