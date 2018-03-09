Kansas City mother, child injured after sheet rock falls of apartment ceiling

A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >
The couple was forced to move out of their home due to health concerns, but tragedy struck when they were placed in two separate facilities.
Lenexa police issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Georgia R. Miner. She has not had contact with relatives or friends since March 2.
An MLB.com report indicates the Kansas City Royals and Mike Moustakas could be coming together on a one-year deal. MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan reports the club and the team are working on a "short-term deal." The Royals, nor Moustakas, have confirmed the report. Source: Royals are working toward an agreement with Mike Moustakas on a short-term deal, likely one-year. Club not confirming. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) March 9, 2018 Moustakas remai...
Three identical triplets are ready to go home after more than two weeks in the NICU.
The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.
Police in Kansas City are looking for a missing 32-year-old man. L
Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed a Clinton police officer and wounded two other officers.
