Kansas City mother, child injured after sheet rock falls of apartment ceiling

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A mother and child were hospitalized after a piece of sheet rock fell off the ceiling of their apartment room.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at a Kansas City apartment complex located in the 1600 block of Ella Fitzgerald Lane.

They were transported to area hospitals as a precaution.

There were two adults and four children inside the home at the time.

