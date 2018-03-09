Kansas City mother, child injured after sheet rock falls of apartment ceiling

A mother and child were hospitalized after a piece of sheet rock fell off the ceiling of their apartment room.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at a Kansas City apartment complex located in the 1600 block of Ella Fitzgerald Lane.

They were transported to area hospitals as a precaution.

There were two adults and four children inside the home at the time.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.