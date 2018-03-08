Identical triplets heading home from Kansas City hospital

Three identical triplets are ready to go home after more than two weeks in the NICU.

The boys, named Ron, Elkanah, and Abishai, were born minutes apart.

The triplets’ parents are Nicole and Caleb Choge. Nicole is from the Kansas City metro area and Caleb is from Kenya. They met in Florida and, until recently, called Kenya home.

"We didn't think it was that big a deal initially," said Caleb Choge, the father. "Our little Ron here is a little smaller ,so we know him by size, but the others we know them only by their wristbands."

Truman Medical Center NICU Director Joshua Petrikin said identical triplets are rare.

"Triplets by themselves are rare," he said. "Something along the line of 1 in 9000 or so. But identical triplets are especially rare."

The family says they are looking for a bigger vehicle that will fit all six of them.

