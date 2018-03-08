Kansas City police looking for missing 32-year-old man - KCTV5

Kansas City police looking for missing 32-year-old man

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are looking for a missing 32-year-old man.

Lajuan Dean was last seen March 8 at Swope Health Services at 3801 Blue Parkway.

He was wearing a blue shirt and jacket, gray pants and a gold necklace.

He's 5'4" and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.