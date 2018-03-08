Kansas City police looking for missing 32-year-old man

Police in Kansas City are looking for a missing 32-year-old man.

Lajuan Dean was last seen March 8 at Swope Health Services at 3801 Blue Parkway.

He was wearing a blue shirt and jacket, gray pants and a gold necklace.

He's 5'4" and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

