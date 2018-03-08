Kansas City police looking for missing 32-year-old man

A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.More >
Police in KCK are working a shooting that's led to life-threatening injuries. Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the shooting happened at 26th Street and Quindaro. There's no information available at this time about any suspect or suspects. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Lenexa police issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Georgia R. Miner. She has not had contact with relatives or friends since March 2.More >
A man suspected of fatally shooting one Clinton police officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.More >
Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed a Clinton police officer and wounded two other officers.More >
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >
Bones found on a remote Pacific island almost eight decades ago likely are those of pioneering pilot Amelia Earhart, new research claims.More >
The #MeToo movement is sweeping the nation as women stand up and talk about harassment and sexual assault.More >
