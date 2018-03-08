Report: Royals, Moustakas agree to one-year deal

UPDATE: Yahoo! Sports reports Mike Moustakas and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a one-year deal with a mutual second-year option.

It guarantees Moustakas a $6.5 million deal, Yahoo! reports.

ORIGINAL STORY

An MLB.com report indicates the Kansas City Royals and Mike Moustakas could be coming together on a one-year deal.

MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan reports the club and the team are working on a "short-term deal."

The Royals, nor Moustakas, have confirmed the report.

Source: Royals are working toward an agreement with Mike Moustakas on a short-term deal, likely one-year. Club not confirming. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) March 9, 2018

Moustakas remains one of the most high-profile free agents available even as spring training has begun.

In 2017, he set the new franchise record for most home runs in a season.

