Report: Royals, Moustakas agree to one-year deal - KCTV5

Report: Royals, Moustakas agree to one-year deal

Posted: Updated:
(AP File Photo) (AP File Photo)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

UPDATE: Yahoo! Sports reports Mike Moustakas and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a one-year deal with a mutual second-year option. 

It guarantees Moustakas a $6.5 million deal, Yahoo! reports. 

---

ORIGINAL STORY

An MLB.com report indicates the Kansas City Royals and Mike Moustakas could be coming together on a one-year deal. 

MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan reports the club and the team are working on a "short-term deal." 

The Royals, nor Moustakas, have confirmed the report. 

Moustakas remains one of the most high-profile free agents available even as spring training has begun. 

In 2017, he set the new franchise record for most home runs in a season. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.