Person dies after being trapped under car at Merriam home

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -

A person has died after being trapped under a car in the backyard of a home. 

Johnson County Med-Act confirms the individual died Thursday night in the 10000 block of West 53rd St. in Merriam. 

The home is near W. 53rd Street and Switzer Road. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

