Person dies after being trapped under car at Merriam home

A person has died after being trapped under a car in the backyard of a home.

Johnson County Med-Act confirms the individual died Thursday night in the 10000 block of West 53rd St. in Merriam.

The home is near W. 53rd Street and Switzer Road.

