Kansas and Missouri Walmart workers get $22.6M in bonuses

Employees at Walmart stores on both sides of the state line found a bit more in the paychecks Thursday.

The retail giant announced that more than 890,000 of its store associates would be receiving cash bonuses, funded mostly by the tax cut passed by Congress last year.

For workers in Missouri and Kansas that meant around an extra $22.6 million. The company operates 84 stores in Kansas and 157 in Missouri.

Earlier this year, Walmart announced plans to bump the starting wages for hourly employees to at least $11 and expand maternity and paternity leave benefits.

“Our associates have been hard at work taking care of our customers across Missouri and Kansas, and we appreciate their efforts and salute their performance,” Terry Nannie, Walmart Regional General Manager in Missouri, said in a release.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.