Kansas and Missouri Walmart workers get $22.6M in bonuses - KCTV5

Kansas and Missouri Walmart workers get $22.6M in bonuses

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Bill Smith, Social Media Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(file) (file)
(KCTV) -

Employees at Walmart stores on both sides of the state line found a bit more in the paychecks Thursday.

The retail giant announced that more than 890,000 of its store associates would be receiving cash bonuses, funded mostly by the tax cut passed by Congress last year.

For workers in Missouri and Kansas that meant around an extra $22.6 million. The company operates 84 stores in Kansas and 157 in Missouri.

Earlier this year, Walmart announced plans to bump the starting wages for hourly employees to at least $11 and expand maternity and paternity leave benefits.

“Our associates have been hard at work taking care of our customers across Missouri and Kansas, and we appreciate their efforts and salute their performance,” Terry Nannie, Walmart Regional General Manager in Missouri, said in a release.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 11-year-old girl dies suddenly in her sleep

    11 year old girl dies suddenly in her sleep

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:12 AM EST2018-03-08 11:12:56 GMT

    A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep. 

    More >

    A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep. 

    More >

  • Clinton police officer killed, 2 hurt when sent to wrong house

    Clinton police officer killed, 2 hurt when sent to wrong house

    Thursday, March 8 2018 10:29 AM EST2018-03-08 15:29:42 GMT

    The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.

    More >

    The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.

    More >

  • Attackers used blunt saw to cut into South African triathlete's legs

    Attackers used blunt saw to cut into South African triathlete's legs

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:02 AM EST2018-03-08 05:02:17 GMT
    In this photo taken June 21, 2015 and supplied by B-Active Sports, Mhlengi Gwala competes in an event in Durban, South Africa. (B-Active Sports/Jethro Snyders via AP)In this photo taken June 21, 2015 and supplied by B-Active Sports, Mhlengi Gwala competes in an event in Durban, South Africa. (B-Active Sports/Jethro Snyders via AP)

    Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.

    More >

    Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.