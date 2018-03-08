Following weekend, new concerns of unruly crowds on Country Club Plaza

Most visitors to the Country Club Plaza feel comfortable shopping, dining and walking on a Saturday night.

But recently, some have voiced concerns about dozens of kids running through the area.

Last week, Kansas City police reached out to more than 100 teenagers and preteens who had been in the district unsupervised after hours.

"We are concerned about large groups of juveniles on the Plaza, just to keep everyone safe," said Kansas City Police Department spokesperson Stacy Graves.

No one was hurt last weekend, but this summer the Kansas City Police Department will be reaching out to families through its department social worker, Gina English.

"It's not a matter of the Plaza," English said. "It's that they went to the movies or they went with their friends. Metro wide, we could start finding more about what is available to have safe and welcoming environments to hang out."

English says the city is looking for more ways to offer safe places for kids to have fun after hours on the weekends.

