Family displaced following apartment fire in Kansas City

Fire crews were on scene of an apartment fire in Kansas City.

Noticeable damage could be seen at the Plaza East Apartments, located at 1505 Lexington Court in Kansas City.

The apartment building is near East 46th Street just east of The Paseo.

Kansas City firefighters brought the fire under control around 3:53 p.m.

Apartment Fire-E Emanuel Cleaver/Paseo A5TAC C106 U532 R31 R9 C105 P35 M35 T7 P17 T2 C212 A1 — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) March 8, 2018

There are no reported injuries, but a family has been displaced due to the fire.

