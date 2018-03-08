Body of slain Clinton police officer returns home with salutes and covered hearts

The body of slain Clinton police officer Christopher Ryan Morton was escorted from Kansas City to Clinton on Friday. (Ashley Arnold/KCTV5 News)

Christopher Ryan Morton and two other officers were wounded Tuesday after they were sent to the wrong house while responding to a 911 call made from another town. (KCTV5)

It was a powerful moment filled with emotion as his body left the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office in Kansas City. (Chopper5)

The body of slain Clinton police officer Christopher Ryan Morton was escorted from Kansas City to Clinton on Friday.

It was a powerful moment filled with emotion as his body left the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office in Kansas City. Drivers pulled over and Kansas City police and fire parked to honor the fallen hero.

Cruisers from Higginsville, Raymore and Sugar Creek escort Morton back to Clinton. Even people who lived nearby came out to pay their respects.

"We are people and we get to go home every night and being in service you don’t know that. That’s not a guarantee," Lee Adkins said.

Many of who came out brought their American flags and had their hands over their hearts during the entire procession.

Services for Morton will start at 11 a.m. Monday at the Benson Convention Center in Clinton, where a visitation also will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday. A procession to Knob Noster City Cemetery will follow the funeral.

Morton and two other officers were wounded Tuesday after they were sent to the wrong house while responding to a 911 call made from another town. The suspect, James Waters, then barricaded himself inside the home. By the time officers got to Morton hours later, he was dead, along with Waters, who had a long criminal history.

