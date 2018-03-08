Funeral arrangements set for slain Clinton police officer - KCTV5

Funeral arrangements set for slain Clinton police officer

Posted: Updated:
Christopher Ryan Morton Christopher Ryan Morton
CLINTON, MO (KCTV) -

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Clinton police officer killed in duty this week. 

Visitation for fallen Clinton police officer Christopher Ryan Morton will be held Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the Benson Center in Clinton. 

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Benson Center. 

He will be buried at the Knob Noster Cemetery. 

Condolences can be left here

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.