Funeral arrangements set for slain Clinton police officer

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Clinton police officer killed in duty this week.

Visitation for fallen Clinton police officer Christopher Ryan Morton will be held Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the Benson Center in Clinton.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Benson Center.

He will be buried at the Knob Noster Cemetery.

