Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old Lenexa woman

The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.More >
The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.More >
Police in KCK are working a shooting that's led to life-threatening injuries. Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the shooting happened at 26th Street and Quindaro. There's no information available at this time about any suspect or suspects. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Police in KCK are working a shooting that's led to life-threatening injuries. Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the shooting happened at 26th Street and Quindaro. There's no information available at this time about any suspect or suspects. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
A man suspected of fatally shooting one Clinton police officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.More >
A man suspected of fatally shooting one Clinton police officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.More >
Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed a Clinton police officer and wounded two other officers.More >
Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed a Clinton police officer and wounded two other officers.More >
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >
Authorities are trying to determine why Clinton police officers responding to a 911 call were sent to the wrong house, where they say a man opened fire, killing one officer and wounding two others before he, too, died.More >
Authorities are trying to determine why Clinton police officers responding to a 911 call were sent to the wrong house, where they say a man opened fire, killing one officer and wounding two others before he, too, died.More >
A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride to his home state will be reimbursed by a food delivery company.More >
A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride to his home state will be reimbursed by a food delivery company.More >
A man upset about a $30 rent increase allegedly murdered his landlord because of it.More >
A man upset about a $30 rent increase allegedly murdered his landlord because of it.More >