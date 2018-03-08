Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old Lenexa woman

Lenexa police issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Georgia R. Miner. She has not had contact with relatives or friends since March 2. (Lenexa PD)

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman.

Lenexa police issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Georgia R. Miner. She has not had contact with relatives or friends since March 2.

Miner drives a silver, 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Kansas tag 406-AZQ.

According to family, Miner has exhibited signs of dementia and has gotten lost while driving errands in the recent past. She also takes medication and it is unknown if she has it in her possession.

She is 5’04’’ tall, 135 pounds with blonde, medium length hair.

If you have seen or had contact with Miner or know of her location, please contact the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7301 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

