Missing Lenexa woman found dead in Topeka - KCTV5

Missing Lenexa woman found dead in Topeka

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Lenexa police issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Georgia R. Miner. She has not had contact with relatives or friends since March 2. (Lenexa PD) Lenexa police issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Georgia R. Miner. She has not had contact with relatives or friends since March 2. (Lenexa PD)
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -

A missing woman from Lenexa has been found dead in Topeka. 

Lenexa police issued a Silver Alert earlier Thursday for 75-year-old Georgia R. Miner. She has not had contact with relatives or friends since March 2.

She was discovered by the Topeka Police Department. 

According to family, Miner has exhibited signs of dementia and has gotten lost while driving errands in the recent past. She also takes medication and it is unknown if she has it in her possession.       

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 11-year-old girl dies suddenly in her sleep

    11 year old girl dies suddenly in her sleep

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:12 AM EST2018-03-08 11:12:56 GMT

    A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep. 

    More >

    A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep. 

    More >

  • Clinton police officer killed, 2 hurt when sent to wrong house

    Clinton police officer killed, 2 hurt when sent to wrong house

    Thursday, March 8 2018 10:29 AM EST2018-03-08 15:29:42 GMT

    The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.

    More >

    The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.

    More >

  • Attackers used blunt saw to cut into South African triathlete's legs

    Attackers used blunt saw to cut into South African triathlete's legs

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:02 AM EST2018-03-08 05:02:17 GMT
    In this photo taken June 21, 2015 and supplied by B-Active Sports, Mhlengi Gwala competes in an event in Durban, South Africa. (B-Active Sports/Jethro Snyders via AP)In this photo taken June 21, 2015 and supplied by B-Active Sports, Mhlengi Gwala competes in an event in Durban, South Africa. (B-Active Sports/Jethro Snyders via AP)

    Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.

    More >

    Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.