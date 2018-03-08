Missing Lenexa woman found dead in Topeka

Lenexa police issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Georgia R. Miner. She has not had contact with relatives or friends since March 2. (Lenexa PD)

A missing woman from Lenexa has been found dead in Topeka.

Lenexa police issued a Silver Alert earlier Thursday for 75-year-old Georgia R. Miner. She has not had contact with relatives or friends since March 2.

She was discovered by the Topeka Police Department.

According to family, Miner has exhibited signs of dementia and has gotten lost while driving errands in the recent past. She also takes medication and it is unknown if she has it in her possession.

