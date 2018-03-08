Here is how Kansas City is recognizing International Women's Day

Women all over the world have a lot of bragging rights Thursday, and Kansas City is finding special ways to celebrate International Women’s Day. (Meredith)

Women all over the world have a lot of bragging rights Thursday, and Kansas City is finding special ways to celebrate International Women’s Day.

It starts with the launch of the event 'She Leads.' It’s dedicated to advancing gender equality in the workplace. That will begin at 5 p.m. at the WeWork Corrigan Station, 1828 Walnut St., on the third floor.

At the Uptown Arts Bar, 3611 Broadway Blvd., women who are in politics will be honored. Here they’re inviting women who are currently in office, and those who are candidates, to come out. That begins at 7 p.m. and there won’t be a cover charge.

Cerner is hosting a tech talk where women will discuss how they found their path in technology. They’ll also talk about what they’re currently working on. It begins at their Innovation Campus at 8779 Hillcrest Rd. The event is free.

Just last week, a study named Kansas City the No. 2 best city in the entire country for women in technology.

A number of agencies and businesses also took to social media to highlight the day.

Cheers to all the women out there who make the world a better place, especially the incredible group that makes our brewery a better place. We raise a toast to you today and every day! #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/PyQdarKSMX — Boulevard Brewing Co (@Boulevard_Beer) March 8, 2018

It's #InternationalWomensDay KDOT relies on so many amazing women who work hard everyday, in the field and in our offices to #keepkansasmoving You are all rock stars! Thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/cK8bymWqwP — KDOT (@KDOTHQ) March 8, 2018

Strong girls grow into strong women! Celebrate #InternationalWomensDay by nurturing the girls in your life. Here is a lists of books that encourage them to dream big: https://t.co/n7GGCEPC3I pic.twitter.com/nhiuOFPBit — KCMO Public Library (@KCLibrary) March 8, 2018

