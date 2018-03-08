Paramore, Foster The People headed to Kansas City this summer

Award-winning band Paramore is headed to Kansas City this summer. (Live Nation)

The band's 2018 North American “After Laughter Summer Tour (Tour 5)” with Foster the People will arrive at Starlight Theatre on July 7. Tickets go on sale March 16 at 10 a.m.

The amphitheater and arena tour kicks off June 12 in St. Augustine, FL and make stops across the U.S. and Canada including Toronto, Brooklyn, Chicago, New Orleans, Los Angeles and more.

The 26-city trek will wrap on July 24 in Denver, CO at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre. A special guest will also be added to the tour and announced soon.

