Police locate missing elderly Kansas City man - KCTV5

Police locate missing elderly Kansas City man

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Billy Enloe, 78, was last seen Wednesday possibly driving to Harrisonville. (KCPD) Billy Enloe, 78, was last seen Wednesday possibly driving to Harrisonville. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police say a missing elderly man has been located.

Billy Enloe, 78, was last seen Wednesday. He told family members that he was lost at 5:30 p.m. and then his phone died.

The Kansas City Police Department said he was found safe Thursday.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.