Police locate missing elderly Kansas City man

Billy Enloe, 78, was last seen Wednesday possibly driving to Harrisonville. (KCPD)

Police say a missing elderly man has been located.

Billy Enloe, 78, was last seen Wednesday. He told family members that he was lost at 5:30 p.m. and then his phone died.

The Kansas City Police Department said he was found safe Thursday.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.