Police believe missing Kansas City man may be in east-central Kansas

Police in Kansas City are seeking help locating a missing elderly man.

Billy Enloe, 78, was last seen Wednesday. He told family members that he was lost at 5:30 p.m. and then his phone died.

The Kansas City Police Department says it has reasons to believe Enloe is now in east-central Kansas.

Enloe is driving silver 2010 Silverado truck with Missouri plates 25A6XZ.

He is 6'4" tall and 240 pounds.

Call 911 if you see him.

