Kansas City police seek help locating missing elderly man

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Billy Enloe, 78, was last seen Wednesday possibly driving to Harrisonville. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are seeking help locating a missing elderly man.

Billy Enloe, 78, was last seen Wednesday possibly driving to Harrisonville.

He told family members that he was lost at 5:30 p.m. and then his phone died.

Enloe is driving silver 2010 Silverado truck with Missouri plates 25A6XZ.

He is 6'4" tall and 240 pounds.

Call 911 if you see him.

