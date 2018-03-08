Cousin of man suspected of fatally shooting Clinton police officer apologizes to his family

Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, a 30-year-old who had served in the Army, was fatally shot while trying to apprehend the suspect. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

A cousin of a man suspected of fatally shooting one officer and wounding two others says his relative shouldn't have had a gun because of his extensive criminal history.

John Rudolph said that his cousin, 37-year-old James Waters, could get his hands on guns despite being in and out of prison since 2000 for drug and resisting arrest convictions. Waters had illegal gun possession and drug charges pending against him in Cass County when he died.

"We are sorry this happened," Rudolph said. "My cousin was a convicted felon that had no my right to any weapons but at the same time he could get them ... something has to change something has to give."

Authorities say Waters fatally shot Clinton officer Christopher Ryan Morton and wounded two other officers Tuesday night after they were sent to the wrong address while responding to a 911 call.

Rudolph says Waters had "mental issues." He offered condolences to Morton's family.

"I want to say from his family to officer's family, we are sorry that this happened. We are sorry that you lost your loved one. We are sorry that we lost our loved one. We are sorry it went down the way this went down," Rudolph said.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.