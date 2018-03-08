Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Clinton officer

Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, a 30-year-old who had served in the Army, was fatally shot while trying to apprehend the suspect. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

A man suspected of fatally shooting one Clinton police officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.

A dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night.

Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window. The dispatcher begs Morton to "stay with us."

The suspect, James Waters, barricaded himself inside the home and exchanged gunfire with the dozens of officers who eventually arrived.

Neighbor Sheryl Long says officers begged Waters during the standoff to let them tend to the fallen officer.

By the time officers got to Morton hours later, he was dead, along with Waters. Waters had been in and out of prison multiple times for mostly drug-related convictions.

