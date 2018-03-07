Suspect arrested after shots fired in Grain Valley home - KCTV5

Suspect arrested after shots fired in Grain Valley home

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Grain Valley have arrested a suspect after shots were fired inside a home. 

Police responded Wednesday night to the 600 block of Thieme on a shots fired call. 

An investigation led to the arrest of a suspect who fled the scene. The suspect was eventually captured in the 800 block of Valley Woods. 

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded to assist in the effort. 

There were no injuries to the assault victim. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.