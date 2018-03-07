Suspect arrested after shots fired in Grain Valley home

Police in Grain Valley have arrested a suspect after shots were fired inside a home.

Police responded Wednesday night to the 600 block of Thieme on a shots fired call.

An investigation led to the arrest of a suspect who fled the scene. The suspect was eventually captured in the 800 block of Valley Woods.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded to assist in the effort.

There were no injuries to the assault victim.

