Police pursuit that began in KCK ends in crash in Kansas City

A police pursuit that began in KCK has ended in a crash on Highway 71 near E. 29th Street in Kansas City.

Kansas City, KS., police dispatch says the pursuit began around 7:40 p.m at 18th and Quindaro.

They believe the pursuit involved a suspect in Wednesday's homicide at 26th and Quindaro.

Multiple ambulances have been dispatched to the area.

There's no immediate word of injuries.

