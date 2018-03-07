Police pursuit that began in KCK ends in crash in Kansas City

The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.More >
The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.More >
A 42-year-old Kansas City, MO man and first responder who allegedly spit on and called a child by a racial slur in Overland Park has been charged.More >
A 42-year-old Kansas City, MO man and first responder who allegedly spit on and called a child by a racial slur in Overland Park has been charged.More >
Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed a Clinton police officer and wounded two other officers.More >
Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed a Clinton police officer and wounded two other officers.More >
The dispatch audio from Tuesday night in Clinton is very difficult to listen to and is a powerful reminder of the dangers police officers face when they swear to serve and protect.More >
The dispatch audio from Tuesday night in Clinton is very difficult to listen to and is a powerful reminder of the dangers police officers face when they swear to serve and protect.More >
It’s a whole new way of thinking about healthcare; cutting out insurance altogether, and many times thousands of dollars in deductibles, co-pays and premiums.More >
It’s a whole new way of thinking about healthcare; cutting out insurance altogether, and many times thousands of dollars in deductibles, co-pays and premiums.More >
A mother and her 7-year-old son died when a massive block of snow fell from a roof and buried them.More >
A mother and her 7-year-old son died when a massive block of snow fell from a roof and buried them.More >
Authorities say one person has died after being ejected from a vehicle during a multi-vehicle accident late Monday night.More >
Authorities say one person has died after being ejected from a vehicle during a multi-vehicle accident late Monday night.More >
Police in KCK are working a shooting that's led to life-threatening injuries. Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the shooting happened at 26th Street and Quindaro. There's no information available at this time about any suspect or suspects. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Police in KCK are working a shooting that's led to life-threatening injuries. Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the shooting happened at 26th Street and Quindaro. There's no information available at this time about any suspect or suspects. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
One person is dead following an apparent drive-by shooting in Kansas City Tuesday night.More >
One person is dead following an apparent drive-by shooting in Kansas City Tuesday night.More >
His friends are in disbelief. They just don’t know who would do this to Ta’Ron Carson.More >
His friends are in disbelief. They just don’t know who would do this to Ta’Ron Carson.More >