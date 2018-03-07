Police pursuit that began in KCK ends in crash in Kansas City - KCTV5

Police pursuit that began in KCK ends in crash in Kansas City

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A police pursuit that began in KCK has ended in a crash on Highway 71 near E. 29th Street in Kansas City. 

Kansas City, KS., police dispatch says the pursuit began around 7:40 p.m at 18th and Quindaro. 

They believe the pursuit involved a suspect in Wednesday's homicide at 26th and Quindaro

Multiple ambulances have been dispatched to the area. 

There's no immediate word of injuries. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

