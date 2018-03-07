UPDATE: One dead after shooting in KCK - KCTV5

UPDATE: One dead after shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, KS

A man has died after being shot in KCK. 

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the shooting happened at 26th Street and Quindaro. 

The shooting was reported at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday. 

There's no information available at this time about any suspect or suspects. 

