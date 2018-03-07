Man, 26, identified as KCK shooting victim

A man has died after being shot in KCK.

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the shooting happened at 26th Street and Quindaro.

Police identified the victim Thursday as Michael Haskell. Haskell, a resident of KCK, was 26 years old.

He was transported to the hospital after officers arrived on scene. He later died.

The shooting was reported at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Kansas City, KS Police Department is continuing to investigate. If you have information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

