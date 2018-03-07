Nebraska homicide suspect arrested by Platte County SWAT Team

A suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant for homicide from Nebraska was arrested on Wednesday morning in Platte County.

Taliferro Thompson, 21, was taken into custody in the 9000 block of NW 57th Street.

According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, the Platte County SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the location at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

“This is another example of the great cooperative relationship between law enforcement agencies at all levels in this area," Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said in a statement. "A dangerous man has been removed from the streets of our community because of the work of our deputies and the United States Marshal’s Service.”

Thompson is being held in the Platte County Detention Center awaiting extradition.

