Kansas City man faces felony charge for shooting at KCPD officer

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges for firing on at a Kansas City Police Department officer who was performing his duty.

Dane A. Hill, 26, faces first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and three counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, Kansas City police were watching a residence in the 2500 block of Chelsea Avenue when a vehicle slowed in front and a passenger in the vehicle stuck a firearm out the window and shot at the residence.

The vehicle fled and police pursued.

During the pursuit, a man leaned out the window and fired multiple shots at an undercover officer's unmarked vehicle. Shots struck the driver's side front bumper and a witness told police that the defendant was the person who fired shots from the vehicle.

Hill told police he was in the vehicle and fired at the residence.

A second suspect was arrested and the case remains under investigation.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $300,000.

