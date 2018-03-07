Slain Clinton police officer was 'a model soldier' who served his community, country

The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.More >
The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.More >
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
Police in KCK are working a shooting that's led to life-threatening injuries. Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the shooting happened at 26th Street and Quindaro. There's no information available at this time about any suspect or suspects. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Police in KCK are working a shooting that's led to life-threatening injuries. Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the shooting happened at 26th Street and Quindaro. There's no information available at this time about any suspect or suspects. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >
Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed a Clinton police officer and wounded two other officers.More >
Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed a Clinton police officer and wounded two other officers.More >
A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride to his home state will be reimbursed by a food delivery company.More >
A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride to his home state will be reimbursed by a food delivery company.More >
A 42-year-old Kansas City, MO man and first responder who allegedly spit on and called a child by a racial slur in Overland Park has been charged.More >
A 42-year-old Kansas City, MO man and first responder who allegedly spit on and called a child by a racial slur in Overland Park has been charged.More >
The dispatch audio from Tuesday night in Clinton is very difficult to listen to and is a powerful reminder of the dangers police officers face when they swear to serve and protect.More >
The dispatch audio from Tuesday night in Clinton is very difficult to listen to and is a powerful reminder of the dangers police officers face when they swear to serve and protect.More >
Along with serving his community in Clinton, Officer Christopher Ryan Morton served his country.More >
Along with serving his community in Clinton, Officer Christopher Ryan Morton served his country.More >
Police in Grain Valley have arrested a suspect after shots were fired inside a home.More >
Police in Grain Valley have arrested a suspect after shots were fired inside a home.More >