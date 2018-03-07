Slain Clinton police officer was 'a model soldier' who served his community, country

Along with serving his community in Clinton, Officer Christopher Ryan Morton served his country. (United States Army)

Along with serving his community in Clinton, Officer Christopher Ryan Morton served his country.

For eight years, Morton served in the Missouri Army National Guard.

He served as a combat engineer with the 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in Kansas City and served as a bridge crew-member with the 1438th Multi-Role Bridge Company in Macon.

He was deployed to Kosovo from 2008-09, Afghanistan from 2013-2014 and was involved in two emergency missions in Missouri.

VIDEO: Slain #ClintonPD officer Christopher Morton sends a greeting to his mother from Kandahar, Afganistan for Mother's Day 2014. Morton, a 30-year-old who had served in the Army, was fatally shot while trying to apprehend a suspect in Clinton, MO. >> https://t.co/8szMNAvmJo pic.twitter.com/J8qOFpVnZu — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) March 7, 2018

Rusty Plaskett was Morton's roommate overseas.

He says they remained in touch after switching to different units.

"He was a model soldier," Plaskett said. "He was the guy that always reached out. He had a bond and that bond crossed over all the ranks. He was well-liked."

Plaskett says he could always rely on Morton and was not surprised when he chose to become a police officer.

"He just had the mindset for it," he said. "He wanted to serve. That’s why he joined the guard instead of going active duty. He wanted to serve his people - the community."

He said he's still in disbelief about the shooting that claimed his friend.

"It’s heartbreaking to know that you go overseas and fight for your country, for everyone’s freedom, and you come home and get killed by your own people," he said.

Morton survived two deployments overseas with the Army National Guard.

A list of the awards Morton earned during his time:

Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal

Army Commendation Medal

Army Achievement Medal (2)

Army Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal

NATO Medal (2)

Meritorious Unit Citation

Army Service Medal

Overseas Service Ribbon (2)

Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device

Kosovo Campaign Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

The Kansas City VA Medical Center said Morton joined the Kansas City VAPD in December 2016.

"He was an outstanding Officer and served this department with distinction, remaining a Reserve Police Officer with Clinton," the medical center said in a Facebook statement. "Those of us who were fortunate enough to have known and worked with Chris found him a loyal friend, an honorable and completely professional Police Officer. He truly appreciated the opportunity to work with veterans but felt that Clinton’s need was greater."

Full statement:

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.