Kansas City grandma says #MeToo in her 60s

The #MeToo movement is sweeping the nation as women stand up and talk about harassment and sexual assault.

We’ve seen it from Hollywood actresses and Olympic gymnasts.

Kansas City grandmother Helen Emmott is also saying #MeToo. She is in her 60s, and her message is clear -- sexual assault can happen at any age to anyone.

"It happens. It happens in Kansas City. I think “Me Too” means different things to different people," she said.

Emmott is publically discussing what is often a very uncomfortable subject for her generation and sharing the details of what she said happened to her during a massage.

"This is not right ... his hand is going under my underwear, and he's touching me someplace that you just don't touch a woman," she said. "He touched me in my rectal area. I would have thought I’d say what the hell are you doing here? You know? But I didn't. I felt fragile, vulnerable like he could do something else to me."

So, she coughed, and then she says when he tried something again she sat up. The massaged ended.

"I just felt devastated. I can't remember the last time I sat nude in a bathroom with my hands over my face crying as a 60-year-old. What do I do now?" Emmott said.

Emmott politely paid her bill then went to her car and cried again. She immediately told her husband and began the process of reporting what happened.

"I didn't want this to every to happen to any of my friends," Emmott said. "It was really hard to pull up at a police station and go talk to a young man and tell him this. It was very hard that first day."

Adrian Mason was eventually charged with sexual assault. He would later take a plea deal for battery.

Court records reveal a list of possible witnesses. Many were similar in age to Emmott and some were even her friends who had kept what had allegedly happened to them a secret.

"Oh, it's not. It happened to me too Helen. I’m so sorry. Ididn't even tell my husband," says another alleged victim who says she “just wanted to get out of there."

She was “embarrassed about it.” The woman eventually went to a therapist over it and has only revealed what happened to her therapist, Emmott and now KCTV5 News.

Mason was respectful when KCTV5 contacted him. He declined to be interviewed, indicated sexual assaults are tough to disprove and has moved on from what happened. He acknowledged his guilty plea deal for battery.

He offered this statement:

"The MeToo movement is about the unheard victims and that my case spanned three years with my arrest, conviction and sentence. I simultaneously relinquished my license and closed my business. I have not given or received massage therapy since before my trial."

"It changes you. How you see the world. All of the sudden you aren't as safe as you think you are. I wanted to report it to do the right thing, and I wanted him to be responsible for what he did and especially when I realized he does this he knows what he's doing. He's done this to other people," Emmott said.

Emmott now says #MeToo in her 60s. She realizes her story is not something everyone wants to hear.

"People don't want that ugliness in their life. They don't want to talk about it," Emmott said.

But, Emmott thinks maybe we should, so that’s why she’s sharing her story.

Emmott first contacted our investigative unit when she saw the gymnasts step forward and testify against Larry Nassar. She read the comments and how one person could abuse so many people.

Her response: fear and secrets.

So, she called us and told us we should tell local me too stories. We agreed.

