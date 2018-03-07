Self: Udoka Azubuike to be held out of Big 12 Tournament due to injury

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said forward Udoka Azubuike will be held out of this week's Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

Self said Azubuike sprained his medial collateral ligament during practice on March 6.

“In practice yesterday, Udoka sprained his medial collateral ligament in his left knee during a scrimmage situation," Self said. "It is isolated. It is a grade one sprain. We will hold him out this weekend in Kansas City and he will be reevaluated Sunday and our expectation is that he’ll be back on the court next week.”

Self said he's expected to play in the NCAA Tournament.

During his sophomore season, Azubuike has averaged 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.