KCPD's homicide unit looking for stolen vehicle - KCTV5

KCPD's homicide unit looking for stolen vehicle

Posted: Updated:
(KCPD) (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Police Department's Homicide Unit is looking for a stolen vehicle. 

The vehicle is a purple 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with a Missouri license plate of YL8-L4C. 

The front passenger door is black. 

It's unclear what investigation the vehicle is linked to. 

If you have information on the vehicle, contact the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.