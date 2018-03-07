KCPD's homicide unit looking for stolen vehicle

The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.More >
Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed a Clinton police officer and wounded two other officers.More >
A 42-year-old Kansas City, MO man and first responder who allegedly spit on and called a child by a racial slur in Overland Park has been charged.More >
It’s a whole new way of thinking about healthcare; cutting out insurance altogether, and many times thousands of dollars in deductibles, co-pays and premiums.More >
A mother and her 7-year-old son died when a massive block of snow fell from a roof and buried them.More >
Authorities say one person has died after being ejected from a vehicle during a multi-vehicle accident late Monday night.More >
The dispatch audio from Tuesday night in Clinton is very difficult to listen to and is a powerful reminder of the dangers police officers face when they swear to serve and protect.More >
One person is dead following an apparent drive-by shooting in Kansas City Tuesday night.More >
The millennial generation goes way back.More >
His friends are in disbelief. They just don’t know who would do this to Ta’Ron Carson.More >
