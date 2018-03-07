KCPD's homicide unit looking for stolen vehicle

The Kansas City Police Department's Homicide Unit is looking for a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle is a purple 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with a Missouri license plate of YL8-L4C.

The front passenger door is black.

It's unclear what investigation the vehicle is linked to.

If you have information on the vehicle, contact the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.