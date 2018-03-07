Suspect in Clinton police officer's killing identified

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 37-year-old James Waters, of Clinton. (Missouri Department of Corrections)

Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed a Clinton police officer and wounded two other officers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 37-year-old James Waters, of Clinton. He was found dead early Wednesday in a Clinton home where the officers were shot hours earlier while trying to apprehend him.

The slain Clinton officer was identified as 30-year-old Christopher Ryan Morton. One of the wounded officers is hospitalized with moderate injuries, and the other has minor injuries.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Collin Stosberg says the officers went to the home in Clinton on Tuesday night in response to a 911 call in which a disturbance could be heard.

Clinton is about 70 miles east of Kansas City.

Waters is convicted felon who should not have been in possession of a weapon.

KCTV5's investigative team has been combing through public records and his social media postings.

We uncovered that Waters has lived in Clinton, Fort Leonard Wood, St. Joseph and Kansas City. He claims he’s self-employed and a graduate of Westport High School.

Waters' most common address in his adult life appears to be prisons.

In 1999, he plead guilty to robbery and armed criminal action in Jackson County after being arrested by Lee’s Summit police. In 2008, he was sentenced to nine years after being caught drug trafficking in St. Joseph.

In November, Waters was arrested in Harrisonville for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Records show Waters is the father to a boy who is now in middle school.

