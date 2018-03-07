Charges filed after child called racial slur, spat on by firefighter at Overland Park Hooters

A 42-year-old Kansas City man and first responder who allegedly spit on and called a child by a racial slur in Oberland Park has been charged. (KCTV5)

A 42-year-old Kansas City, MO man and first responder who allegedly spit on and called a child by a racial slur in Overland Park has been charged.

Terrence J. Skeen has been charged with one count of battery, a single count of disorderly conduct, and a single count of assault in Overland Park Municipal Court.

Skeen has been given a court date of April 3, 2018 at 1 p.m.

The misdemeanor charges stem from allegations that Skeen spat on a 3-year-old. The incident happened on the evening of Feb. 26 at a Hooters restaurant in the 10600 block of Metcalf Avenue.

Witnesses and family members of the child told police the suspect called the child, who is black, a slur while saying someone should get the child "up off the floor."

Police say the boy's family was at the restaurant celebrating a birthday.

A police officer took the information and later made contact with the victim and family members, who had left the restaurant after the incident before police arrived.

This matter has been referred to the FBI for any further investigation they determine is necessary.

"Due to some inaccurate reports regarding the employment of Skeen, it should be noted that he is not, and has never been, an employee of the City of Overland Park or its fire department," Overland Park Communications Manager Sean Reilly said.

The 3-year-old's grandfather spoke to KCTV5 News but did not reveal his identity because he fears retaliation.

“My whole body just went numb," he said. "How could someone do that to a child? He’s a baby. He’s helpless. He didn’t deserve that.”

The fact that the suspect has been identified as a Kansas City fireman is not sitting with the family or the witness.

“Sick to my stomach," the grandfather said. "But, you know what? You have to pray for people like that.”

“This society needs to come together," he said. "When it’s a child, it’s not right.”

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.