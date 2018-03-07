Wanted: Donzell Moore

Donzell Moore is wanted on a Jackson County probation violation warrant for rape. (CrimeStoppers)

The original offense happened in 2008 in Kansas City and involved the sexual assault of a 27-year-old woman.

His last known address was near 10th Street and Forest Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender through the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Moore should be considered dangerous.

