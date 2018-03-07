April 19 | Private Cellar Wine Tasting and Auction

The 15th annual Private Cellar Wine Tasting and Auction will be held at The Gallery Event Space in the Kansas City Power and Light District on April 19 from 6-9 p.m.

Guests can expect an exquisite atmosphere this year with delicious small bites while tasting excellent wines and bidding on unique and rare wines from Kansas City’s foremost private collectors in the silent and live auctions.

The most important detail of the event still remains the same -- supporting the Down Syndrome Guild and the Kansas City Down syndrome community.

“The Down Syndrome Guild provides vital support and resources to all individuals with Down syndrome and their families,” said Rod Crawford, Chairman of the Private Cellar Wine Tasting and Auction.

Since its inaugural event, the Private Cellar Wine Tasting and Auction has built one of the most revered wine events in the Kansas City area, where guests taste wines from all over the world while still being able to donate back into the Kansas City Down syndrome community - totaling over $1.5 million in donations over 14 years.

This year, the Wine Event will feature premium silent and live auction items including wine art, wine trips and hard to find bottles of wine.

To make a donation for this event, click here.

To become a sponsor at this event, click here.

Questions? Please call 913-722-2499.