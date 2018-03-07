1 dead, juvenile hurt after shots fired into south KCMO home

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of E 80th Street. (KCTV5)

One person has died and another hospitalized after a double shooting late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of E 80th Street.

When officers arrived, they found one person was found dead inside the home. Officers also found a juvenile who had been shot.

The juvenile was taken to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say the shooting appears to be a drive-by.

Officers say several children were inside the home during the shooting. They say none of the other children were hurt.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.