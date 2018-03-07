1 dead, 1 hurt following apparent drive-by shooting in Kansas City

One person is dead following an apparent drive-by shooting in Kansas City Tuesday night.

A juvenile was also injured in the shooting, which happened around 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. 80th Street.

Police discovered a body when they arrived. It’s unknown at this time if the victim is a man or a woman.

The juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries. Kansas City police say there were “several children” inside the home when the shooting happened.

If you have information about this case, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.