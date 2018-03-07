"Heartbroken." Clinton community mourns loss of second officer in seven months

Officers were sent to a home at about 10 p.m., after a frantic 911 call in which women were heard screaming in the background. (Emily Rittman/KCTV5)

The community of Clinton, MO, is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot has been shot and killed.

Officers were sent to a home at about 10 p.m., after a frantic 911 call in which women were heard screaming in the background.

When officers arrived at the home, located in the 300 block of W Grandriver Street, the suspect was barricaded inside.

Shots rang out, hitting three officers as they entered the home in an attempt to arrest the suspect.

One Clinton police officer died during the shooting, two others have been injured. Of the two other officers injured, one suffered “moderate” injuries while the third suffered minor injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The suspect was found dead shortly after midnight when members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team entered the home.

Full update from police:

The officer that was killed in the line of duty Tuesday had come back to the department after Clinton police officer Gary Michael was killed seven months ago.

“Our hearts ache for our brothers in blue at the CPD,” the Clinton, MO, Fire Department said in a statement. “Our community has lost another public servant due to a police officer involved shooting. We are praying and ask that each of you pray for all involved and especially for the family of the officer who was killed in the line of duty this evening.”

The Clinton Fire Department posted during the incident that everyone should avoid the area and the shooter is barricaded inside the home.

"We urge everyone to please avoid the area as the shooter is still barricaded inside the residence," the Clinton Fire Department said in a statement. "Please understand the emotional side of this event for those involved and please refrain from posting on social media any information obtained by either radio traffic or by means of speculation."

The Clinton Fire Department is also flying a Thin Blue Line flag outside their headquarters.

Clinton fire department is now flying a flag at half staff with a thin blue line in support of the officer who was shot and killed @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/UxZynVmpgG — Stephanie Kayser (@StephanieKCTV5) March 7, 2018

Officers from the Clinton Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were called to the scene during the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.